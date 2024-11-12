Asia Pacific > CIX to add one REDD project and remove another from its NBS index

CIX to add one REDD project and remove another from its NBS index

Published 15:52 on November 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:52 on November 12, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Voluntary

Singapore-based Climate Impact X in January will be reinstating one REDD project and removing another from its nature-based standard contract.
