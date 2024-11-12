Asia Pacific > COP29: Indonesia rolls out standard arrangement for bilateral carbon trading

COP29: Indonesia rolls out standard arrangement for bilateral carbon trading

Published 11:57 on November 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:57 on November 12, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Indonesia on Tuesday launched a Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) to formalise bilateral carbon trading, with Japan the first nation to sign up and others expected to follow.
Indonesia on Tuesday launched a Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) to formalise bilateral carbon trading, with Japan the first nation to sign up and others expected to follow.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.