COP29: Singapore commits $500 mln to Asia transition finance partnership
Published 11:04 on November 12, 2024 / Last updated at 11:04 on November 12, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Other APAC
Singapore on Tuesday announced it will commit $500 million in concessional funding to its Financing Asia’s Transition Partnership (FAST-P), as it laid out the next steps of its plan for coal power plant transition credits.
Singapore on Tuesday announced it will commit $500 million in concessional funding to its Financing Asia’s Transition Partnership (FAST-P), as it laid out the next steps of its plan for coal power plant transition credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.