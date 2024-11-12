Asia Pacific > Coalition launches ocean fund to protect marine biodiversity in Southeast Asia

Coalition launches ocean fund to protect marine biodiversity in Southeast Asia

Published 11:00 on November 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:00 on November 12, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, Other APAC

A group of three organisations have launched an ocean fund to enhance efforts for protecting 30% of Southeast Asian seas by 2030, seeking to catalyse conservation actions in one of the world's most biodiverse marine regions.
