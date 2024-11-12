Americas > COP29: Roundup for Day 2 – Nov. 12

COP29: Roundup for Day 2 – Nov. 12

Published 16:35 on November 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:45 on November 12, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

It is Day 2 at COP29, the start of the two-day World Leaders Summit. In our daily running blog, Carbon Pulse will report relevant or useful updates throughout the day. Timestamps are in local time (GMT+4).
It is Day 2 at COP29, the start of the two-day World Leaders Summit. In our daily running blog, Carbon Pulse will report relevant or useful updates throughout the day. Timestamps are in local time (GMT+4).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.