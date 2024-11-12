Americas > RGGI Market: RGAs briefly recapture $24 through US election week, revert lower

RGGI Market: RGAs briefly recapture $24 through US election week, revert lower

Published 00:15 on November 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:15 on November 12, 2024  / /  Americas, US

RGGI Allowances (RGA) rallied briefly back above $24 post US election results last week, but gave back some gains as market focus returns to clarity on proposed programme changes.
RGGI Allowances (RGA) rallied briefly back above $24 post US election results last week, but gave back some gains as market focus returns to clarity on proposed programme changes.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.