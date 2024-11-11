COP29: CORSIA credit approval details ‘a moving target’, Verra CEO says

Further details from the UN aviation body ICAO on its voluntary credit approvals is unlikely to be published until the end of the month at the earliest, according to Verra’s CEO, making it hard to say when eligible credits are likely to appear and from what countries.