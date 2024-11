COP29: CORSIA credit approval details ‘a moving target’, Verra CEO says

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Further details from the UN aviation body ICAO on its voluntary credit approvals is unlikely to be published until the end of the month at the earliest, according to Verra’s CEO, making it hard to say when eligible credits are likely to appear and from what countries.