COP29: BRIEFING – Article 6.2 advice wants distinct registries with synced-up reporting
Published 16:39 on November 11, 2024 / Last updated at 16:39 on November 11, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Initial recommendations for a joint Article 6.2 Crediting Protocol between Singapore, Verra, and Gold Standard advise synchronised, detailed reporting and credit traceability between UN, national, and private carbon registries – but avoid consolidation, giving each a distinct role.
