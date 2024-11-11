Americas > COP29: BRIEFING – Article 6.2 advice wants distinct registries with synced-up reporting

Initial recommendations for a joint Article 6.2 Crediting Protocol between Singapore, Verra, and Gold Standard advise synchronised, detailed reporting and credit traceability between UN, national, and private carbon registries – but avoid consolidation, giving each a distinct role.
Initial recommendations for a joint Article 6.2 Crediting Protocol between Singapore, Verra, and Gold Standard advise synchronised, detailed reporting and credit traceability between UN, national, and private carbon registries – but avoid consolidation, giving each a distinct role.


