COP29: INTERVIEW – China has been more helpful than Europe in green cooperation, says Bahamas
Published 07:49 on November 11, 2024 / Last updated at 07:49 on November 11, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, International, Other APAC
The Bahamas envoy to the COP29 UN climate summit has called out Europe for seeking “business as usual” commercial relationships in bilateral green development talks, saying cooperation with China has yielded more results, particularly in areas like electric mobility.
The Bahamas envoy to the COP29 UN climate summit has called out Europe for seeking “business as usual” commercial relationships in bilateral green development talks, saying cooperation with China has yielded more results, particularly in areas like electric mobility.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.