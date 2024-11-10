Colombian carbon industry groups dispute peer-reviewed study’s ARR claims
Published 15:43 on November 10, 2024 / Last updated at 15:43 on November 10, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Colombian carbon body Asocarbono and the National Federation of Timber Industries (Fedemaderas) have rejected a peer-reviewed study criticising Colombia’s afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR) projects.
Colombian carbon body Asocarbono and the National Federation of Timber Industries (Fedemaderas) have rejected a peer-reviewed study criticising Colombia’s afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR) projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.