COP29: Azerbaijan plans to push for early Article 6 outcome, faces pushback
Published 11:07 on November 10, 2024 / Last updated at 11:18 on November 10, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The COP29 presidency is pushing for an early endorsement of key carbon crediting standards under Article 6, Carbon Pulse has learned, though is facing resistance from several countries.
