BRIEFING: ARB members green light California’s LCFS programme amendments

Published 06:14 on November 9, 2024 / Last updated at 06:14 on November 9, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane and Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

Members of California’s ARB approved the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) programme changes on Friday after hearing hours of public testimony, followed by several hours of debate, and a failed motion that sought to tighten provisions for avoided methane crediting.