International > Global carbon emissions up again in 2024, scientists say

Global carbon emissions up again in 2024, scientists say

Published 00:01 on November 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:19 on November 10, 2024  / /  International

Global carbon emissions from fossil fuels have reached a record high in 2024, according to new research by scientists who estimate a 50% chance that global warming will exceed 1.5C consistently in around six years.
Global carbon emissions from fossil fuels have reached a record high in 2024, according to new research by scientists who estimate a 50% chance that global warming will exceed 1.5C consistently in around six years.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.