G20 must strengthen Paris pledges, cut fossil fuels, in order to keep 1.5C alive -UN adviser

Published 16:49 on November 7, 2024 / Last updated at 16:49 on November 7, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International

The next round of climate pledges from the world's highest-emitting economies will ultimately determine the chances of limiting global warming to 1.5C, depending in particular on how far they go in pushing a transition away from fossil fuels, the UN's special adviser on climate action said on Thursday.