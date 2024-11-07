G20 must strengthen Paris pledges, cut fossil fuels, in order to keep 1.5C alive -UN adviser
Published 16:49 on November 7, 2024 / Last updated at 16:49 on November 7, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
The next round of climate pledges from the world's highest-emitting economies will ultimately determine the chances of limiting global warming to 1.5C, depending in particular on how far they go in pushing a transition away from fossil fuels, the UN's special adviser on climate action said on Thursday.
The next round of climate pledges from the world's highest-emitting economies will ultimately determine the chances of limiting global warming to 1.5C, depending in particular on how far they go in pushing a transition away from fossil fuels, the UN's special adviser on climate action said on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.