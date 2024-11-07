ANALYSIS: London Protocol amendment ratification takes effect in Australia, allowing for transboundary CCS

Published 16:40 on November 7, 2024 / Last updated at 16:40 on November 7, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, Other APAC, Voluntary

Australia’s ratification of a key amendment to the London Protocol went into effect Thursday allowing the shipping transport of CO2 between nations, meaning its plans to become a regional hub for an emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) industry is one step closer, but more is needed to provide the kind of policy certainty that secures investment and carbon markets are seen unlikely to play a material role in financially de-risking projects.