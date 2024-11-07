ANALYSIS: London Protocol amendment ratification takes effect in Australia, allowing for transboundary CCS
Published 16:40 on November 7, 2024 / Last updated at 16:40 on November 7, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, Other APAC, Voluntary
Australia’s ratification of a key amendment to the London Protocol went into effect Thursday allowing the shipping transport of CO2 between nations, meaning its plans to become a regional hub for an emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) industry is one step closer, but more is needed to provide the kind of policy certainty that secures investment and carbon markets are seen unlikely to play a material role in financially de-risking projects.
Australia’s ratification of a key amendment to the London Protocol went into effect Thursday allowing the shipping transport of CO2 between nations, meaning its plans to become a regional hub for an emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) industry is one step closer, but more is needed to provide the kind of policy certainty that secures investment and carbon markets are seen unlikely to play a material role in financially de-risking projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.