Americas > Nature-based solutions often overlook climate-biodiversity nexus, study says

Nature-based solutions often overlook climate-biodiversity nexus, study says

Published 14:56 on November 7, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:56 on November 7, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Nature-based solutions (NbS) projects must better consider the impacts of climate change on biodiversity, as temperature shifts in the long term are set to increasingly affect species conservation efforts worldwide, according to a recent paper.
Nature-based solutions (NbS) projects must better consider the impacts of climate change on biodiversity, as temperature shifts in the long term are set to increasingly affect species conservation efforts worldwide, according to a recent paper.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.