Americas > Amazon deforestation falls by over 30%, records largest drop in 15 years  

Amazon deforestation falls by over 30%, records largest drop in 15 years  

Published 13:15 on November 7, 2024  /  Last updated at 13:15 on November 7, 2024  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon fell by more than 30% between Aug. 2023 and July 2024, marking the most significant percentage drop in 15 years, according to government data. 
Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon fell by more than 30% between Aug. 2023 and July 2024, marking the most significant percentage drop in 15 years, according to government data. 


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.