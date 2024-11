PNG relents on COP29 delegation but will still “liquidate” own forests without finance, PM warns

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Papua New Guinea will send a delegation to COP29 in Azerbaijan this month after first its prime minister and then its foreign minister had said it would not as a protest against the lack of climate finance for maintaining its vast carbon sink forests.