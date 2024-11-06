INTERVIEW: Carbon markets could shore up finance for Africa, but not at $10/t -economist

Published 16:53 on November 6, 2024 / Last updated at 16:53 on November 6, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Climate Talks, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The voluntary carbon market (VCM) offers an opportunity to raise climate finance in Africa, but more needs to be done to raise the price of carbon and quell the volatility in order to unlock value on the ground, according to a high-profile African economist and former minister.