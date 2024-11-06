Climate Talks > UAE commits to near-50% emissions cuts in new UN national climate plan

Published 17:17 on November 6, 2024  /  Last updated at 17:17 on November 6, 2024  / /  Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Middle East

The UAE has included steep emissions reduction levels in its third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), published Wednesday, pledging a 47% drop by 2035 compared to a 2019 baseline.
