Americas > National renewable targets fall far short of global capacity goals -report

National renewable targets fall far short of global capacity goals -report

Published 20:01 on November 11, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:23 on November 11, 2024  / and /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International

National renewable targets will lead to a doubling of global capacity by 2030, far from the goal of tripling the total that was agreed one year ago at the COP29 climate conference.
National renewable targets will lead to a doubling of global capacity by 2030, far from the goal of tripling the total that was agreed one year ago at the COP29 climate conference.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.