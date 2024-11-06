EMEA > EU’s new finance chief says she will stick with green agenda

The EU’s sustainable finance policy for the next five years will focus on implementing legislation agreed under the European Green Deal, said the EU’s commissioner-designate for financial services during a confirmation hearing on Wednesday.
The EU's sustainable finance policy for the next five years will focus on implementing legislation agreed under the European Green Deal, said the EU's commissioner-designate for financial services during a confirmation hearing on Wednesday.


