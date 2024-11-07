Americas > Non-profit launches nature impact assessment tool for financial institutions

Non-profit launches nature impact assessment tool for financial institutions

Published 00:01 on November 7, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:01 on November 6, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

A Switzerland-based non-profit on Thursday launched a free tool designed to help financial institutions assess their nature-related impacts.
A Switzerland-based non-profit on Thursday launched a free tool designed to help financial institutions assess their nature-related impacts.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.