Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:13 on November 6, 2024 / Last updated at 12:13 on November 6, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices fell for the fifth time in the last six days on Wednesday as energy markets reacted to the election of Donald Trump in the US, with an increase in selling interest also coming after weekly position data showed investment funds had reduced their bearish bets to the lowest total in more than two months.