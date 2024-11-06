Gold Standard consults on multiple key carbon crediting documents
Published 09:07 on November 6, 2024 / Last updated at 09:07 on November 6, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Gold Standard has opened consultations on multiple guiding documents relating to carbon crediting projects this week as the registry builds on recent approval obtained from the UN to supply the current phase of the CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme.
