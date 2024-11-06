Americas > Indian carbon project developer taps into the US market, targets aviation sector

Indian carbon project developer taps into the US market, targets aviation sector

Published 09:17 on November 6, 2024  /  Last updated at 09:17 on November 6, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Other APAC, US, Voluntary

An India-based carbon credit developer and supplier has teamed up with a local partner to tap into the US market, targeting potential clients from the aviation sector.
An India-based carbon credit developer and supplier has teamed up with a local partner to tap into the US market, targeting potential clients from the aviation sector.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.