Indian carbon project developer taps into the US market, targets aviation sector

Published 09:17 on November 6, 2024 / Last updated at 09:17 on November 6, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Other APAC, US, Voluntary

An India-based carbon credit developer and supplier has teamed up with a local partner to tap into the US market, targeting potential clients from the aviation sector.