Americas > Emissions cuts could alter global ocean heat balance through 2100, researchers warn

Emissions cuts could alter global ocean heat balance through 2100, researchers warn

Published 05:28 on November 6, 2024  /  Last updated at 05:28 on November 6, 2024  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions later this century could drastically alter the way oceans absorb and distribute heat, with lasting impacts on climate patterns, a new study has found.
Efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions later this century could drastically alter the way oceans absorb and distribute heat, with lasting impacts on climate patterns, a new study has found.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.