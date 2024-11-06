Americas > Washington votes to retain state’s carbon market

Washington votes to retain state’s carbon market

Published 07:41 on November 6, 2024  /  Last updated at 07:41 on November 6, 2024  / /  Americas, US

Washington voters appear to have decided to retain the state’s cap-and-trade programme by rejecting a ballot measure that sought to dismantle it, preliminary election results showed.
