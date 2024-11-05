Brazilian partnership to restore 334,000 hectares of forest, generate carbon credits
Published 15:46 on November 5, 2024 / Last updated at 15:46 on November 5, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
An alliance of several Brazilian public institutions on Friday agreed to structure new forest concessions for sustainable logging and forest restoration, offsetting the cost of restoring 334,000 hectares of degraded areas in the Amazon using the proceeds from carbon credits.
