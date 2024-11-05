UK can decarbonise electricity grid by 2030 with investment north of $40 bln a year – report
Published 14:44 on November 5, 2024 / Last updated at 14:45 on November 5, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA
The UK government can hit its goal to decarbonize the country’s electricity grid by 2030 with a massive expansion in renewable power and a price tag of at least $40 billion of investment a year, according to a report by newly created National Energy System Operator (NESO) .
The UK government can hit its goal to decarbonize the country’s electricity grid by 2030 with a massive expansion in renewable power and a price tag of at least $40 billion of investment a year, according to a report by newly created National Energy System Operator (NESO) .
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.