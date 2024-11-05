Carbon removals target ‘not a deal-breaker’ for Hoekstra’s EU confirmation hearing, MEPs say
Published 14:33 on November 5, 2024 / Last updated at 14:33 on November 5, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
Lawmakers in the European Parliament are focusing their attention on the Commission’s pledge to table a 90% climate target for 2040, leading MEPs told Carbon Pulse ahead of EU climate chief Wopke Hoekstra’s confirmation hearing on Thursday.
