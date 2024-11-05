EMEA > EU’s new transport commissioner says he will not backtrack on 2035 internal combustion engine ban

EU’s new transport commissioner says he will not backtrack on 2035 internal combustion engine ban

Published 10:36 on November 5, 2024  /  Last updated at 10:36 on November 5, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

The EU's 2035 ban on internal combustion engine cars should be upheld, the commissioner-designate for sustainable tourism and transport said during his European Parliament hearing on Monday evening.
The EU's 2035 ban on internal combustion engine cars should be upheld, the commissioner-designate for sustainable tourism and transport said during his European Parliament hearing on Monday evening.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.