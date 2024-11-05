EU’s new agriculture commissioner bets on carbon farming, not emissions trading
Published 13:23 on November 5, 2024 / Last updated at 13:23 on November 5, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
The European commissioner-designate for agriculture and food dismissed the idea of creating an emissions trading system for agriculture during his European Parliament confirmation hearing on Monday evening, saying EU policymakers should instead focus on tapping into the potential of carbon farming.
The European commissioner-designate for agriculture and food dismissed the idea of creating an emissions trading system for agriculture during his European Parliament confirmation hearing on Monday evening, saying EU policymakers should instead focus on tapping into the potential of carbon farming.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.