Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:12 on November 5, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:12 on November 5, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon was calm and little-changed on Tuesday morning, refusing to track firming natural gas prices as many markets appeared to adopt a watching brief for news from the US presidential election.
