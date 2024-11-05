Americas > Canada slightly blunts emissions cap on oil and gas sector

Canada slightly blunts emissions cap on oil and gas sector

Published 01:53 on November 5, 2024

Canada opts for a marginally less stringent regulation of oil and gas emissions with compliance flexibilities in its draft regulations published Monday, targeting a 35% reduction in sector emissions by 2030.
