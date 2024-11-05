Americas > Alberta releases draft update of CCS offset protocol for public comment

Alberta releases draft update of CCS offset protocol for public comment

Published 00:33 on November 5, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:33 on November 5, 2024  / /  Americas, Canada, Voluntary

Alberta’s environmental ministry has released a draft of its proposed changes to a protocol for offset generation from CO2 capture and sequestration projects for a 30-day public comment period.
