Americas > LATAM Roundup: Countries press pause, press on, press regulation

LATAM Roundup: Countries press pause, press on, press regulation

Published 23:17 on November 4, 2024  /  Last updated at 23:17 on November 4, 2024  / /  Americas, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary

The week ending Nov. 3 saw hugely varied news for carbon markets in Latin America and Caribbean, alternately accelerating and decelerating market development in core and emerging markets like Brazil, Argentina, and Panama.
The week ending Nov. 3 saw hugely varied news for carbon markets in Latin America and Caribbean, alternately accelerating and decelerating market development in core and emerging markets like Brazil, Argentina, and Panama.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.