LCFS surplus bank nears 30 mln with record Q2 net credit build, ahead of crucial board vote
Published 15:59 on November 4, 2024 / Last updated at 15:59 on November 4, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) cumulative credit surplus surged to a new record over 3.1 million in Q2, clocking historic highs in renewable diesel (RD) and renewable natural gas (RNG) net credits ahead of the regulator’s board voting to increase programme stringency later this week, according to state data.
