CIX to publish carbon ratings on-site to aid trade

Published 10:23 on November 4, 2024  /  Last updated at 10:23 on November 4, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary

Singapore-based Climate Impact X (CIX) announced Monday it will collaborate with one of the market's carbon ratings agencies to bring greater transparency to the market via a new ratings system on its trading platform.
