Carbon markets falling far short of potential to support least developed countries, UN warns
Published 16:30 on November 4, 2024 / Last updated at 13:54 on November 4, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Carbon markets are fulfilling just a tiny fraction of their potential to shore up much-needed climate finance in the world's 45 least developed countries, with credits issued from both the voluntary and UN-run schemes concentrated in just a few countries, according to a report published on Monday.
