EMEA > INTERVIEW: German startup aims to take enhanced rock weathering from local to global

INTERVIEW: German startup aims to take enhanced rock weathering from local to global

Published 12:29 on November 1, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:29 on November 1, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary

A German startup working with small farmers to remove carbon through enhanced rock weathering is planning to go global and launch its first projects outside Europe as soon as next year, its CEO told Carbon Pulse.
A German startup working with small farmers to remove carbon through enhanced rock weathering is planning to go global and launch its first projects outside Europe as soon as next year, its CEO told Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.