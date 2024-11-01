EMEA > Most EU countries expected to fail under non-ETS obligations, need extra allocations

Most EU countries expected to fail under non-ETS obligations, need extra allocations

Published 10:55 on November 1, 2024  /  Last updated at 10:55 on November 1, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

The majority of European countries are struggling to cut emissions from sectors outside of the EU ETS and risk needing extra permits, data shows.
The majority of European countries are struggling to cut emissions from sectors outside of the EU ETS and risk needing extra permits, data shows.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.