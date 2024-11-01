Asia Pacific > CN Markets: CEAs break new record again, prices likely above $14 until year end

CN Markets: CEAs break new record again, prices likely above $14 until year end

Published 11:08 on November 1, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:08 on November 1, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, China

Chinese carbon prices hit record highs again over the past week as the year-end compliance deadline draws near, with analysts expecting prices to stay well above the 100 yuan ($14.04) level throughout the rest of the year.
Chinese carbon prices hit record highs again over the past week as the year-end compliance deadline draws near, with analysts expecting prices to stay well above the 100 yuan ($14.04) level throughout the rest of the year.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.