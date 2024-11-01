Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:17 on November 1, 2024 / Last updated at 12:23 on November 1, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices clawed back some of their significant post-settlement loss from Thursday, outperforming energy markets on Friday morning, as traders waited for more information on reports that EU buyers were near to an agreement to buy gas from Azerbaijan, replacing lost volumes from Russia.
European carbon prices clawed back some of their significant post-settlement loss from Thursday, outperforming energy markets on Friday morning, as traders waited for more information on reports that EU buyers were near to an agreement to buy gas from Azerbaijan, replacing lost volumes from Russia.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.