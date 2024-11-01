WCI Market: WCA prices gain momentum ahead of key repeal decision, CCAs rise into month-end
Published 01:09 on November 1, 2024 / Last updated at 01:09 on November 1, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) futures prices rose past $50 on Thursday ahead of the looming Nov. 5 vote to decide the fate of the state's ETS, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) activity took a backseat lacking fundamental drivers.
Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) futures prices rose past $50 on Thursday ahead of the looming Nov. 5 vote to decide the fate of the state's ETS, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) activity took a backseat lacking fundamental drivers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.