EMEA > PREVIEW: The climate tests awaiting EU commissioners-designate in Parliament hearings

PREVIEW: The climate tests awaiting EU commissioners-designate in Parliament hearings

Published 17:57 on November 1, 2024  /  Last updated at 17:57 on November 1, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

From clean industrialisation, to money, to the justness of the energy transition, to the depth of emissions cuts -- the two European Commission candidates most responsible for climate action are preparing to be grilled by parliamentarians on how they expect the EU's next era of climate policy.
From clean industrialisation, to money, to the justness of the energy transition, to the depth of emissions cuts -- the two European Commission candidates most responsible for climate action are preparing to be grilled by parliamentarians on how they expect the EU's next era of climate policy.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.