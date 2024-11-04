Americas > US ELECTIONS: New chapter opens for EU climate diplomacy with fresh challenges, experts say

US ELECTIONS: New chapter opens for EU climate diplomacy with fresh challenges, experts say

Published 19:15 on November 4, 2024  /  Last updated at 19:15 on November 4, 2024  / /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, US

The US presidential elections on Nov. 5 will open a new chapter for climate diplomacy in the European Union, whoever the winner is, with fresh challenges ahead, experts told Carbon Pulse.
The US presidential elections on Nov. 5 will open a new chapter for climate diplomacy in the European Union, whoever the winner is, with fresh challenges ahead, experts told Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.