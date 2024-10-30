Americas > Wisconsin utility signs contract with Italian CO2 battery developer

Wisconsin utility signs contract with Italian CO2 battery developer

Published 22:36 on October 30, 2024  /  Last updated at 22:52 on October 30, 2024  / /  Americas, US

A CO2 battery technology company has signed a supply contract with a long-duration energy storage project being developed by a Wisconsin utility with US Department of Energy funding.
A CO2 battery technology company has signed a supply contract with a long-duration energy storage project being developed by a Wisconsin utility with US Department of Energy funding.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.