Paying Brazil $25/t could unlock Amazon’s true carbon capture potential, study shows
Published 20:17 on October 30, 2024 / Last updated at 20:17 on October 30, 2024 / Americas, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Establishing a carbon price of $25 per tonne of captured CO2 could transform Brazil’s Amazon rainforest into one of the world’s largest natural sinks, countering emissions at a far lower cost than current carbon capture technologies, according to a study published by a major international financial institution.
