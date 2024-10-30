EMEA > UK to impose CBAM from 2027 to protect heavy industries

UK to impose CBAM from 2027 to protect heavy industries

Published 20:19 on October 30, 2024  /  Last updated at 20:19 on October 30, 2024  / /  EMEA, UK ETS

The UK will introduce a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in 2027 for the six sectors it deemed to be most at risk of carbon leakage, down from eight initially proposed, the government said on Wednesday.
The UK will introduce a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in 2027 for the six sectors it deemed to be most at risk of carbon leakage, down from eight initially proposed, the government said on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.